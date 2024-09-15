Telangana Man Dies After Becoming Addicted to Online Games

Kodangal: Anil Kumar, a 21-year-old from Mukthipadu village in Kosgi Mandal, tragically took his own life after becoming addicted to online games and accumulating significant debt.

Despite his father clearing previous debts incurred due to his gaming addiction, Kumar continued to borrow money from banks to fund his online gaming habit, which ultimately led to further financial losses.

Unable to cope with his ongoing financial problems and gaming addiction, Kumar consumed pesticide in a field. Family members, noticing his condition, rushed him to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, where he unfortunately passed away while receiving treatment.

This incident highlights the severe impact of online gaming addiction and the associated financial and psychological stress it can cause.