Telangana Man Found Dead in Qatar After Struggling with Debt and Failed Business

A tragic incident unfolded in Qatar as a 56-year-old expatriate from Telangana was found hanging on the outskirts of Doha. The man, identified as Ganta Chinnamutthenna from Armoor mandal in Nizamabad district, had spent nearly 20 years working in the Gulf country before returning to India. Upon his return, he launched a dairy business, but financial setbacks soon led him into a severe debt crisis.

After struggling for a year with his failed business venture, Chinnamutthenna decided to return to Qatar for employment with a new company. However, sources report that he battled depression during his second stint in the Gulf.

Despite his hardships, Chinnamutthenna had plans to return to India once again, following disagreements with his new employer. Tragically, he was found dead two weeks ago. Before his death, he had handed over some cash to a friend, instructing him to send the money to his family for the purchase of a flight ticket to Hyderabad.

It is believed he had expressed to his family that his passing could secure a Rs. 5 lakh ex-gratia for them, referencing Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s promise for families of those who die in the Gulf.

Chinnamutthenna’s body was repatriated to India on Wednesday with assistance from the Indian Embassy in Doha. This incident highlights the severe emotional and financial struggles faced by many expatriates working abroad.