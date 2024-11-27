Mumbai Records Coldest November in 8 Years with Temperature Dropping to 16.8°C

Mumbai experienced its coldest November day in eight years on Tuesday, as the Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 16.8°C, nearly four degrees below the usual average.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cold spell is expected to continue for the next 3-4 days, with temperatures likely to hover around 17°C during this period.

The Santacruz station recorded 16.8°C on Monday night, which is 3.8°C below normal, while the Colaba observatory, located closer to the coast, registered a warmer 22.5°C during the same time. This marked the coldest November day in Mumbai since 2016, when temperatures had dropped to 16.3°C on November 11.

Earlier this week, the city’s minimum temperature had dipped to 18.5°C, making it the coldest November night since 2022. For context, Mumbai’s chilliest November day on record occurred in 1950, when the Santacruz station logged a minimum of 13.3°C.

Also Read: Big News! NEET MDS, NEET SS, and Major Medical Exam Dates Announced!

IMD forecasts that the cool weather will persist, with temperatures expected to remain between 17°C and 19°C at least until the end of November. However, a slight temperature increase to around 21°C is expected by December 1. The department also predicts the possibility of fog or mist during the early hours of the day.

In addition to the cold spell, Mumbai’s air quality showed a slight improvement on Tuesday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 158, categorized as “moderate.” Despite this, four of the city’s 24 monitoring stations recorded a “poor” AQI, with Shivaji Nagar registering the worst air quality at 311.

The daytime maximum temperatures have also remained below average, with the suburbs and island city seeing maximums between 32°C and 33°C on Monday, signaling the arrival of winter in the city.