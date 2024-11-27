Big News! NEET MDS, NEET SS, and Major Medical Exam Dates Announced!

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the tentative schedule for key medical entrance and postgraduate exams, including NEET MDS, NEET SS, DNS, and others, for the academic year 2024-25. Aspirants can access the schedule on the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.

NBEMS has emphasized that these dates are provisional and subject to change. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and download the respective information bulletins for detailed guidelines. For any queries, candidates can contact NBEMS through its communication portal.

Key Exam Dates for 2024-25

NEET MDS 2025 : Scheduled for January 31, 2025.

: Scheduled for January 31, 2025. NEET SS 2025 : To be conducted over two days, March 29 and 30, 2025.

: To be conducted over two days, March 29 and 30, 2025. FDST 2024 for BDS Graduates : January 12, 2025.

: January 12, 2025. FDST 2024 for MDS and PG Diploma Graduates : February 9, 2025.

: February 9, 2025. Fellowship Entrance Test 2024 : February 16, 2025.

: February 16, 2025. DNB PDCET 2025: February 23, 2025.

The NEET PG 2025 exam date is yet to be announced and will be confirmed later.

Other Important Exams and Assessments

The NBEMS calendar also outlines dates for additional assessments and practical exams:

DrNB (Superspecialty) Final Theory Exams : January 17-19, 2025.

: January 17-19, 2025. DNB Final Practical Exams : To be held between January and February.

: To be held between January and February. FNB Exit Exams: Scheduled from March to April.

Candidates can visit the official NBEMS website for the complete schedule and detailed information regarding application forms, exam procedures, and updates.