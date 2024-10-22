Telangana: Manugur-Ramagundam Railway Project Gains Momentum with Land Acquisition Process Underway

The long-awaited construction of the Manugur-Ramagundam broad gauge railway line in Telangana is set to accelerate following the Central government’s recent authorization of state revenue officials to oversee land acquisition. According to a gazette notification issued on October 16, the sub-Collector of Kataram, the revenue divisional officer (RDO) of Bhupalpally, and the additional Collector (revenue) of Peddapalli have been appointed as the competent authorities for land acquisition.

The appointed officials will handle different regions within the districts. The sub-Collector of Kataram will supervise land acquisition in Malharrao and Kataram mandals. The Bhupalpally RDO will oversee Ghanpur and Bhupalpally mandals, while the additional Collector of Peddapalli will manage Mutharam, Manthani, Ramagiri, Kamanpur, and Peddapalli mandals.

Spanning 207.80 kilometers, the proposed railway line, known as the coal corridor, will connect Manugur in Kothagudem district to Ramagundam in Peddapalli district. This project, originally proposed in 1999 and revived in 2013-14 with an initial budget of Rs. 1,112 crores, is now expected to cost Rs. 3,600 crores. The railway line is crucial for transporting coal from Telangana’s coal belt to industrial regions across India.

Additionally, the project will enhance connectivity to various districts and tourist destinations. The line will pass through Tadvai, making it easier for pilgrims to visit the Sammakka and Saralamma temples in Medaram, Mulugu district. The railway is also expected to spur industrial development in Mulugu and Bhupalpally districts by improving rail connectivity.

Beyond the immediate project, the Centre is considering a separate railway line connecting Kothagudem in Telangana with Malkangiri in Odisha, which would link mining and industrial zones in Chhattisgarh and Odisha while providing vital transportation infrastructure to remote tribal areas.