Telangana

Telangana Minister engages with public in face-to-face prog

Fouzia Farhana15 October 2024 - 14:44
Telangana Minister engages with public in face-to-face prog
Telangana Minister engages with public in face-to-face prog

Hyderabad: Telangana Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka participated in a face-to-face programme at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, where she addressed various public grievances.

During the event, citizens submitted petitions to the Minister, raising concerns on a range of issues, including land disputes, the establishment of new Anganwadi centers, job opportunities for Congress workers in Indiramma Committees, and filling vacant government posts.

Some attendees also sought action against government officials accused of corruption and requested recognition as Telangana activists.

The petitions included demands for resolving internal family issues, investigating appointments made during the previous government, and addressing job vacancies for 98 DSC candidates.

Minister Seethakka promptly responded by contacting District Collectors and senior officials over the phone, instructing them to address the concerns.

She also directed her staff to take immediate action to resolve the applications in accordance with the law.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana15 October 2024 - 14:44

Related Articles

Minority Residential School Locked by Building Owner in Jayashankar Bhupalpally Over Unpaid Rent

Minority Residential School Locked by Building Owner in Jayashankar Bhupalpally Over Unpaid Rent

15 October 2024 - 17:50
Two AEs Suspended After 100 Fall Ill Due to Contaminated Water in Medak

Two AEs Suspended After 100 Fall Ill Due to Contaminated Water in Medak

15 October 2024 - 17:43
Inviting outside forces dents efforts for unity: Rajnath tells neighbours on maritime security

Inviting outside forces dents efforts for unity: Rajnath tells neighbours on maritime security

15 October 2024 - 17:07
Confusion Over Telangana DSC 2024 Counseling Due to Contradictory Announcements by Education Department

Confusion Over Telangana DSC 2024 Counseling Due to Contradictory Announcements by Education Department

15 October 2024 - 16:38
Back to top button