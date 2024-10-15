Telangana Minister engages with public in face-to-face prog

Hyderabad: Telangana Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka participated in a face-to-face programme at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, where she addressed various public grievances.

During the event, citizens submitted petitions to the Minister, raising concerns on a range of issues, including land disputes, the establishment of new Anganwadi centers, job opportunities for Congress workers in Indiramma Committees, and filling vacant government posts.

Some attendees also sought action against government officials accused of corruption and requested recognition as Telangana activists.

The petitions included demands for resolving internal family issues, investigating appointments made during the previous government, and addressing job vacancies for 98 DSC candidates.

Minister Seethakka promptly responded by contacting District Collectors and senior officials over the phone, instructing them to address the concerns.

She also directed her staff to take immediate action to resolve the applications in accordance with the law.