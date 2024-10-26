Telangana Minister Seethakka calls for uninterrupted and safe drinking water supply

Hyderabad: Telangana Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Rural Water Supply Minister, Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, on Saturday directed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of safe drinking water across the state, focusing on leveraging local water sources and available reservoir levels.

Reviewing with district officials at the Mission Bhagiratha office in Erra Manzil, Hyderabad, Seethakka emphasized the need to treat every five to six constituencies as a single unit for better planning and coordination.

Despite Mission Bhagiratha’s efforts to supply water to many villages, some residents continue to rely on boreholes and RO plants, she noted, urging Mission Bhagiratha staff to build public trust in the quality and reliability of supplied water.

Seethakka stressed the importance of regular cleaning of Mission Bhagiratha tanks, monthly reporting on water supply from all villages, and deploying additional staff in high-demand areas like Utnoor.

Any issues at the field level should be immediately forwarded to higher authorities. Each Assistant Engineer (AE) should also maintain a clear action plan, and contingency measures should be in place to address potential disruptions in Mission Bhagiratha’s water supply.

“After air, clean water is the most essential resource. Mission Bhagiratha’s efforts impact millions, so it is crucial to approach this responsibility with dedication,” Seethakka remarked, warning that negligence will result in action.

She also highlighted that 13,456 freshwater helpers have been trained to support the initiative and announced that a toll-free number for public complaints will be introduced soon.

Secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Lokesh Kumar, and other officials, attended the meeting.