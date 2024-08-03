Telangana Ministers lays foundation for Gandhinagar Industrial Park

Jayashankar Bhupalpally (Telangana): Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya Seethakka, and IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu laid the foundation stone for Gandhinagar Industrial Park at Bhupalpally in this district on Saturday.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Ponguleti said this industrial park will be established with the welfare of poor people in mind.

He mentioned that under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and with the blessings of the people, significant progress has been made. He likened the development and welfare efforts of the government to two eyes, both essential and balanced.

Following the vision of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, various initiatives like farmer loan waivers, farmer assurance, crop insurance, and seed subsidies are being implemented to support farmers. Minister Ponguleti also noted that land titles would be given to those cultivating land as requested by MLAs.

He emphasized that 4.50 lakh Indiramma houses will be provided to rural people. He contrasted this with the previous government’s promise of double bedroom houses, stating that while only 1.50 lakh houses were built in ten years, their government aims to build 4.50 lakh houses in the first phase alone.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy expressed his dissatisfaction that Telangana was not mentioned in the central budget, stating that the state had been treated unjustly.

Minister Seethakka expressed pleasure at the establishment of an industrial park in Bhupalpally, noting that many people move to cities in search of employment. She highlighted that, under the leadership of Minister Sridhar Babu, industries are being set up in remote areas, creating job opportunities for the youth of Bhupalpally.

She criticized the previous BRS government for causing issues with the Dharani portal but praised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for bringing the Bhumata scheme. She also mentioned the introduction of a job calendar and the establishment of a Skill University, which would create job opportunities for the youth.

She recalled that the loan waiver was initially implemented during the Congress government, and now, under Revanth Reddy’s leadership, a Rs 2 lakh loan waiver has been achieved.

Minister Sridhar Babu highlighted that Bhupalapalli district has abundant water resources and mineral wealth. He criticized the construction of the Medigadda barrage by the previous government, stating it was done unscientifically and led to its collapse. He defended the Congress government against accusations of conspiracy, emphasizing their commitment to serving the people.

He also mentioned that free bus services were arranged for women after coming to power. Minister Seethakka and CM Revanth Reddy were criticized by the opposition for initiatives aimed at empowering women economically, but they remain committed to making women millionaires through the Swashakti Mahila Group.

Minister Sridhar Babu noted that the MLAs have worked hard for industrial development and aim to establish 200 industries in the region.

He stated that the foundation stone for the first industry has been laid and expressed hopes for bringing software companies to the districts, benefiting IT sector employees.