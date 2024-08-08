Telangana News : 26 Gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Project Opened – Video

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall in the upstream areas has led to a significant rise in the water level at Telangana’s Nagarjuna Sagar Project. As a result, authorities have opened 26 gates to release the excess water.

Gate Operations:

22 gates have been opened by 5 feet ,

have been opened by , 4 gates have been opened by 10 feet.

The inflow at Nagarjuna Sagar is recorded at 2,53,000 cusecs, and the outflow is measured at 2,69,000 cusecs. The current water level stands at 585.30 feet, slightly below the full reservoir capacity of 590 feet.

Background:

The decision to release water was made in response to increased rainfall in the region, which has contributed to the rising water levels. Residents downstream have been advised to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions.

Video Coverage:

A video capturing the opening of the gates, and the subsequent release of water has been circulating, showing the powerful flow of water being discharged from the reservoir.

Implications:

The release of water is expected to impact downstream areas, and local authorities are monitoring the situation closely to manage any potential flooding risks. People living in low-lying areas have been urged to remain cautious and adhere to safety guidelines issued by the government.

