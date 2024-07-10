Telangana News | ACB traps Panchayat Secretary

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a Panchayat Secretary in the Jangaon district red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

On Tuesday at 1545 hours, the Accused Officer (AO), Pagide Shivaji, was apprehended by ACB officials as he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant Gavani Nageshwar Rao, a resident of Kanchanapalli village in the same district.

The bribe was solicited for an official favour—to prepare and resubmit fuel and other expense bills incurred by the complainant on behalf of Kanchanapalli Grama Panchayat, which had been rejected by the STO, Ghanpur, according to an ACB statement on Wednesday.

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the AO.

The right-hand fingers and the right-side front pant pocket of the AO yielded positive results in the chemical test. Pagide Shivaji was being arrested and will be produced before the III Additional Sessions Judge for SPE & ACB Cases, Warangal.