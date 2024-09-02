Telangana News | Amit Shah enquires about flood situation

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, on Sunday spoke to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on phone and enquired about the situation in the flood affected areas in the state.

He assured of the Centre’s support to flood-hit Telangana state, a release from CMs office said here.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister briefed Shah about the damages caused due to heavy rains to the fields.

The CM informed the union home minister about immediate precautions to be taken by the state government to prevent loss of life in the rain-ravaged districts.

Shah assured that the Union government will immediately extend all necessary assistance including flood relief measures to the State.

The Chief Minister is already holding review meetings with state officials and district collectors directly and monitoring the situation constantly.

Reddy ordered the officials to take adequate precautions to prevent any unwanted incidents and assured of full support to the families in the flood-hit areas.