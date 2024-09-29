Telangana

Telangana News | Another Sexual Assault Incident

In a shocking incident, a young man has been accused of sexually assaulting a seventh-grade girl in a village in the Komuravelli Mandal of Siddipet district, Telangana.

Fouzia Farhana29 September 2024 - 16:02
174 1 minute read
In response to the assault, enraged family members of the victim set fire to the accused’s home and vandalized several vehicles in the vicinity. The situation quickly escalated, leading to heightened tensions in the village.

Local police intervened to restore order and manage the chaos following the violent reactions from the victim’s family. Authorities are currently investigating the incident and have promised swift action against the accuse

