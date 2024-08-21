Telangana News | ASI dies of cardiac arrest during exercise in Nizamabad

Nizamabad (Telangana): An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) died due to a cardiac arrest while doing exercise at his home here on Wednesday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Dattadri (56), who was serving at One Town Police Station in Nizamabad.

He collapsed while exercising and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him as brought dead.

Dattadri, a native of Armour, had been residing in Gayatri Nagar, Nizamabad for nearly 20 years and had been working at the One Town Police Station since approximately from two-and-a-half years.