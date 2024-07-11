Telangana News | BRS MLA Prakash Goud to Join the Congress Party

Hyderabad: The migration of MLAs from the opposition BRS party to the ruling Congress party continues in Telangana. BRS party MLA from Rajendranagar, Prakash Goud, will join the Congress party.

Along with him, two municipal chairpersons will also join the Congress in the presence of TPCC President and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

It is noteworthy that MLA Prakash Goud had met Revanth Reddy at the Chief Minister’s residence in April this year. During this meeting, Prakash Goud expressed his willingness to join the Congress party. As this news went viral, the top leadership of the BRS party intervened.

BRS party Working President KTR met with MLA Prakash Goud and convinced him not to make any hasty decisions. Following this meeting, Prakash Goud temporarily shelved his plans to join the ruling party. However, he has now decided to proceed with joining the Congress party.