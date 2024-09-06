Telangana News | Caught Washing Plates and Glasses with Drainage Water

In a shocking revelation, the Sri Krishna Udupi Park Hotel in Yousufguda has been found washing plates, utensils, and tea glasses with drainage water. Despite ongoing leakage issues in the pipelines, the hotel management has shown a blatant disregard for hygiene by continuing to use contaminated water for cleaning purposes.

For several weeks, the drainage pipes have been leaking, causing water to seep into the hotel’s cleaning areas. Instead of addressing the issue, the management has allegedly opted to wash the utensils with the same contaminated water, putting the health of customers at risk.

Local authorities are expected to investigate the matter further, and strict action may be taken against the hotel for violating health and safety standards.

4o