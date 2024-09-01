Telangana News | Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Issues Alert on Heavy Rains

Hyderabad: Amidst relentless heavy rainfall across the state, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has called for an urgent review. In a teleconference with senior ministers Bhatti, Uttam, Ponguleti, Tumma, Damodara Rajanarasimha, Jupalli, and others, the CM has issued critical instructions to ensure preparedness.

CS, DGP, Municipal, Power, Panchayat Raj, Hydraulics, and Irrigation officials are directed to remain on high alert 24/7.

are directed to remain on high alert 24/7. Collectors, SPs, Revenue, Irrigation, and Municipal authorities are instructed to conduct field visits around the clock.

are instructed to conduct field visits around the clock. Officials are ordered not to take leave; any leave already granted must be immediately canceled, with staff fully engaged in their duties.

Emergency department officials are required to provide real-time updates to the CM’s office.

Immediate actions are to be taken to assist areas affected by floods.

CM Revanth Reddy has urged the public to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

The Chief Minister’s proactive measures aim to ensure effective response and support during the ongoing severe weather conditions.