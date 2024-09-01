Telangana
Telangana News | Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Issues Alert on Heavy Rains
Hyderabad: Amidst relentless heavy rainfall across the state, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has called for an urgent review. In a teleconference with senior ministers Bhatti, Uttam, Ponguleti, Tumma, Damodara Rajanarasimha, Jupalli, and others, the CM has issued critical instructions to ensure preparedness.
- CS, DGP, Municipal, Power, Panchayat Raj, Hydraulics, and Irrigation officials are directed to remain on high alert 24/7.
- Collectors, SPs, Revenue, Irrigation, and Municipal authorities are instructed to conduct field visits around the clock.
- Officials are ordered not to take leave; any leave already granted must be immediately canceled, with staff fully engaged in their duties.
- Emergency department officials are required to provide real-time updates to the CM’s office.
- Immediate actions are to be taken to assist areas affected by floods.
- CM Revanth Reddy has urged the public to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.
The Chief Minister’s proactive measures aim to ensure effective response and support during the ongoing severe weather conditions.