Telangana News | CM Announces ₹10,000 Compensation, New Documentation, Housing Solutions and More

Hyderabad: In response to the severe flooding caused by the Akkeru stream in Khamma district, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to take several crucial steps to address the impact on local residents.

The floods have inundated homes, damaging essential documents such as land records, Aadhaar cards, and other certificates. In light of this, the Chief Minister has instructed authorities to file a single FIR for all affected parties and to issue new documents and certificates to those impacted.

For farmers who have suffered crop losses due to the flooding, the Chief Minister has announced a compensation of ₹10,000 per acre. He personally visited the flood-affected areas to assess the damage and provided assurance to the affected families in Sitarampuram. He promised comprehensive support to those impacted.

Noting the recurring problems faced by residents in Sitarampuram and two neighboring hamlets during each flood event, the Chief Minister has directed officials to consider merging these three hamlets into a single large village. He has also ordered the provision of Indiramma houses for all residents in this combined village.

Additionally, the Chief Minister has emphasized the need for scientific assessments of the Akkeru stream’s flow and water management. He has instructed officials to initiate the construction of a new bridge to improve infrastructure in the area.

The Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the tragic deaths of young scientist Ashwini and her father Motilal, who were swept away in the flood. He announced that the government will consider providing a job opportunity to Ashwini’s brother and has committed to granting an Indiramma house to the bereaved family.

Here are the highlights of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s recent announcements: