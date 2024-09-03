Telangana News | CM Directs Collectors to Establish Hydra-like System in Districts

In a groundbreaking directive, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed district collectors to set up a system akin to Hydra across the districts. This new initiative aims to enhance administrative efficiency and streamline processes within the districts, mirroring the effectiveness of the Hydra model.

The Chief Minister’s announcement signals a significant overhaul in district-level administration, with the objective of improving governance and service delivery to the public.

The Hydra system, known for its structured and multi-faceted approach, is expected to bring a new level of organization and responsiveness to district administration.

This move is seen as a major step towards modernizing administrative processes and ensuring that government services are more accessible and efficient for the people of Telangana.