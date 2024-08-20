Telangana News | CM Reddy Inspects Site for Telangana Thalli Statue at Secretariat: Video

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conducted a site inspection at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat regarding the installation of the Telangana Thalli statue.

The CM identified the area in front of the Secretariat’s main entrance as the most suitable location for the statue, reaffirming his commitment to have it installed by December 9.

Previously, the CM had declared that the Secretariat, as the center of state administration, would be the ideal location to honor Telangana Thalli with pride and respect. During the inspection, the Chief Minister, accompanied by his advisor Vem Narender Reddy and MP Kiran Kumar Reddy, personally reviewed the conditions within the Secretariat premises.

Following the site visit, CM Revanth Reddy held discussions with officials on the proposed location and the design elements required to enhance the area. He instructed that the statue should reflect Telangana’s rich culture, and urged officials to prepare detailed plans for its installation. #TelanganaTalli