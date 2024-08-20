Telangana News | CM Reddy Promises Telangana Thalli Statue at Secretariat Amid Rajiv Gandhi Statue Controversy

Hyderabad: In response to objections from BRS working President KT Rama Rao regarding the installation of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s statue, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has assured that his government will respect Telangana sentiments.

Reddy announced that a statue of Telangana Thalli will be installed at the Secretariat premises before December 9, addressing concerns that the site was originally designated for the Telangana Thalli statue.

The controversy arose after the Congress government planned to install Rajiv Gandhi’s statue at the Secretariat, leading to objections from the BRS and various groups who argued that the site was intended for Telangana Thalli.

BRS and other critics, including poets, writers, and historians, have called for the removal of the plan, emphasizing the importance of honoring Telangana Thalli at the location.

Amidst the backlash, CM Revanth Reddy reaffirmed his commitment to the Telangana Thalli statue while also addressing the Rajiv Gandhi statue controversy.

He warned of serious consequences if anyone attempted to interfere with the Rajiv Gandhi statue once installed and stated that any future announcements related to the statue will be met with a strong response from his government.