Telangana News | CM Reddy’s Brother Responds to Notice: Claims of No Prior Knowledge of FTL Status

Hyderabad: Tirupathi Reddy, the brother of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has responded to recent notices concerning the demolition of properties in FTL (Flood Flow Line) areas.

He stated that he purchased his residence in Amar Cooperative Society in 2015 and was not informed at the time of purchase that the property was located in an FTL zone.

Tirupathi Reddy emphasized that if the property is indeed in an FTL zone, he has no objections to any necessary actions being taken. He also accused BRS leaders of using this situation to target properties in his locality as part of a broader agenda.