Telangana News | CM Revanth Directs District Collectors to Decide on School Holidays

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed district collectors across Telangana to make decisions regarding school holidays in response to the severe weather conditions affecting the region. The order comes as heavy rains and flooding have disrupted daily life and raised concerns about the safety of students traveling to and from school.

In his directive, CM Reddy emphasized the need for district authorities to assess the local situation and determine whether schools should remain closed or if alternative arrangements are necessary to ensure the safety of students and staff. The decision will be based on factors such as road conditions, the extent of flooding, and overall weather forecasts.

The Chief Minister’s decision aims to address the immediate concerns arising from the adverse weather and to provide flexibility to local officials in managing the impact on educational activities. Parents and school administrators are advised to stay informed about any changes in school schedules and to follow updates from local authorities.

The move highlights the government’s commitment to prioritizing student safety and ensuring that schools can operate effectively during challenging weather conditions.