Telangana News | CM Revanth Engages with UNICEF on Health Initiatives

Hyderabad: In a significant meeting aimed at strengthening health initiatives in Telangana, the Chief of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Field Office, Dr. Zelalem Taffesse, met with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Secretariat.

The meeting, held as a courtesy call, provided a platform for discussions on various issues related to healthcare and public health in the state.

Dr. Taffesse, who represents UNICEF’s mission in India, explored opportunities to collaborate with the state government on initiatives that focus on improving child health, maternal care, and overall healthcare infrastructure.

During the discussions, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized the state’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services and ensuring that the benefits of government programs reach every corner of Telangana.

He also highlighted the importance of working closely with international organizations like UNICEF to achieve sustainable health outcomes.

Dr. Taffesse praised the state’s efforts in advancing healthcare and assured continued support from UNICEF to further these initiatives.

The collaboration between UNICEF and the Telangana government is expected to bring about significant improvements in the state’s healthcare sector, especially in underserved and rural areas.

This meeting marks a step forward in Telangana’s mission to provide quality healthcare to all its citizens, with international support bolstering the state’s efforts.

I used a formal tone to capture the official nature of the meeting. If you prefer a different angle or more details, let me know!