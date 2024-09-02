Telangana News | CM Revanth Holds Photo Exhibition on Crop Damage in Suryapet District: Video

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Revanth Reddy organized a photo exhibition highlighting the extensive crop damage suffered by farmers in the Suryapet district.

The exhibition aimed to bring attention to the devastating impact of recent adverse weather conditions on the region’s agriculture.

During the event, Revanth Reddy reviewed the situation with district officials, discussing the scale of the damage and the urgent need for government intervention to support the affected farmers.

The exhibition showcased a series of photographs that documented the destruction caused to various crops, offering a visual representation of the challenges faced by the farming community.

The review meeting was attended by prominent leaders, including Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and local district MLAs, who expressed their concern over the agricultural losses and pledged to work towards securing relief and compensation for the farmers.

Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of immediate action from the government to mitigate the impact on farmers and ensure they receive the necessary aid to recover from the losses.

The event underscored the ongoing struggles of the farming sector in Telangana and the need for sustained efforts to support rural communities in times of crisis.