Telangana News | CM Revanth Reddy Announces Financial Aid for Flood Victims’ Families

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced a financial aid of ₹5 lakhs for the families of those who lost their lives due to recent floods.

Additionally, he has allocated ₹5 crore to the collectors of flood-affected districts including Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, and Suryapet for immediate relief efforts.

The Chief Minister has also instructed to enhance compensation for livestock, including goats and sheep, that perished in the floods.

Furthermore, he plans to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the central government to recognize the floods as a national disaster and provide urgent financial assistance.

He will also request the Prime Minister to visit the flood-affected areas.