Telangana News | CM Revanth Reddy Fast-Tracks Southern RRR Land Acquisition: Video

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to expedite the land acquisition process for the southern section of the Regional Ring Road (RRR), which is part of Telangana’s comprehensive development plan.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of land acquisition and related works at a high-level meeting held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Secretariat.

He emphasized that the land acquisition process should be conducted transparently. The Chief Minister also directed the concerned collectors to report weekly on the progress of RRR construction to the Chief Secretary.

In addition, the Chief Minister highlighted the need for well-planned road connections between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the Regional Ring Road (RRR) to ensure seamless travel.

He urged officials to identify locations in advance for these connections and ensure that the construction facilitates smooth traffic flow.

The alignment of the RRR should also be designed to meet future needs. The Chief Minister pointed out that road planning should be beneficial to the various industries and institutions that will be established in the upcoming Future City.

Regarding the land acquisition process, the Chief Minister noted that it is nearly complete for the Sangareddy – Bhongir – Choutuppal route under RRR. However, he provided several suggestions for the southern section, which covers the Choutuppal – Amangal – Shadnagar – Sangareddy route (189.20 km). He instructed officials to conduct field visits, prepare a comprehensive report, and submit it promptly.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to resolve any technical issues with the RRR by coordinating with the central government without delay.

The meeting was attended by Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, Chief Minister’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Nalgonda MP K. Raghavendra Reddy, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, and other senior officials.