Telangana News | CM Revanth Reddy Issues Directives Amidst Heavy Rains

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed all government departments to remain vigilant due to the ongoing heavy rains across Telangana.

In a discussion with Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, the CM emphasized the importance of keeping municipal, electricity, medical, and revenue departments on high alert.

He instructed that no untoward incidents should occur, urging immediate relocation of residents from low-lying areas to relief camps. Additionally, he ordered the evacuation of people living downstream of reservoirs as gates are being opened to manage water levels.

Following CM Revanth Reddy’s directives, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari and DGP Jitender held a teleconference with district Collectors, Superintendents of Police, Police Commissioners, and Municipal Commissioners.

They were instructed to continuously monitor the ground situation and take necessary measures to ensure public safety.