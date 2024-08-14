Telangana News | CM Revanth Reddy returns to Hyderabad after US, South Korea trip

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy returned to Hyderabad on Wednesday after a successful tour of US and South Korea to attract investments to the state.

Revanth Reddy and his team, including state Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, were accorded a grand welcome when they arrived at the RGI airport here.

Revanth Reddy left for the US on August 3. In the US, the CM’s team, during over 50 business meetings and three roundtable conferences in New York, Washington DC, Dallas and California, concluded 19 investment deals/ MOUs, totalling an investment of Rs 31,500 crore and 30,750 new jobs for Telangana, according to an official release.

In South Korea, the CM pitched the mega textile park in Warangal as an ideal destination for investments from Korean textile companies.

The state government has also said the South Korean automotive giant Hyundai, through its Indian arm Hyundai Motor India Engineering Pvt Ltd. (HMIE), plans to establish a ‘Mega Test Center’ in Telangana.