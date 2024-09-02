Telangana News | CM Revanth Reddy Stresses People’s Interests Amid Flood Crisis

Telangana News: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reaffirmed his commitment to prioritizing the welfare of the people during the ongoing flood crisis.

He commended the dedicated efforts of ministers and officials, particularly lauding Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy for their on-groundwork in Khammam district, even during late-night hours.

Additionally, he acknowledged Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy’s prompt return from Delhi to join the relief activities.

The Chief Minister criticized opposition leaders, especially KCR, for their absence during this critical time, pointing out that KCR is staying at a farmhouse while his son, KTR, is abroad in America. Revanth Reddy strongly advised KTR to avoid criticizing the ministers actively involved in the relief efforts.

He also questioned the opposition’s lack of action in urging the Central Government to declare the flood situation a national calamity or requesting Prime Minister Modi to visit the state.

In a rare show of appreciation for a political opponent, Revanth Reddy praised former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu for announcing aid for flood victims. However, he criticized the Kalvakuntla family for not offering any assistance despite their considerable wealth, urging them to contribute Rs 1,000-Rs 2,000 crores as flood aid.

The Chief Minister expressed concerns about the potential spread of infectious diseases due to the floods and directed Panchayat Raj and municipal authorities to ensure cleanliness, while health officials were instructed to keep medicines ready. He announced compensation of Rs 5 lakhs for the families of those who lost their lives, Rs 10,000 per acre for crop losses, Rs 50,000 for dairy cattle, and Rs 5,000 per acre for the loss of goats and sheep.

Revanth Reddy urged officials across departments to stay vigilant and work in coordination, warning that non-performing employees would face action. He emphasized that it is the government’s duty to support the people, and they are committed to fulfilling that duty.

The Chief Minister called on businesses, voluntary organizations, and the public to come forward and support the victims. He also requested the media to focus on real issues and criticized certain newspapers and TV channels for spreading false propaganda, cautioning that such actions could have electoral consequences.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, Adviser to the Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, MP Raghuram Reddy, and senior officials from Khammam district participated in the review meeting.