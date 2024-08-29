Telangana News | CM Revanth Warns GHMC, Revenue, and Municipal Officials Against Corruption

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy issued a stern warning to officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Revenue, and Municipal departments, accusing them of engaging in widespread corruption.

The CM alleged that certain officials have been exploiting their positions by using the name “Hydra” to intimidate and extort money from the public.

Revanth Reddy revealed that he had received numerous complaints about these corrupt practices. “It has come to my attention that some officials are misusing the name of Hydra to threaten people and are collecting money recklessly.

This must stop immediately, or strict action will be taken against those involved,” the CM stated, making it clear that his government would not tolerate such unethical behavior.

The warning from the CM underscores the government’s commitment to curbing corruption and ensuring that public officials operate with integrity and transparency.

Revanth Reddy’s strong stance sends a message to all officials that any misconduct will be met with serious consequences.