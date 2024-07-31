Telangana News | CM should tender public apology to me, demands Sabitha Indra Reddy

Hyderabad: BRS party MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy today alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was speaking rubbish in the House. The Telangana Assembly was adjourned till Thursday after the Appropriation Bill.

Later, the BRS party members protested from the House lobby to the media point to protest against the CM’s attitude. Later, Sabitha Indra Reddy burst into tears at the media point.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the ruling party leaders mentioned her name in the House, but did not give her the chance to speak. “They ran away like thieves. Members of the House are being insulted. What face did you think you were wearing? What right do you have to ask me about my decision to change the party,” she asked.

Making it clear that she had not changed her party, but she was thrown out from the Congress party while noting that a lot of leaders in the country change parties. “Revanth Reddy has no respect for women.

The CM said it was the sisters behind me, who drowned me. The CM told KTR that his party would drown if he trusted the sisters in his party. From Sonia Gandhi to Sabitha, the CM is speaking against everyone as he pleases. The CM has no respect for women. I don’t even know what to say.

“We served the Congress party even before Revanth joined the Congress party. Revanth said Sunita and I have cheated the party. My mistake was that I asked Revanth to join the Congress party. Women want to be well-groomed.

They will give life to those who believe. Today’s humiliation is not just for Sunita and Sabitha. The women in every house are thinking about what happened in the House,” she said. She demanded an unconditional apology from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.