Telangana News | CM to lay foundation stone for Telangana Talli statue

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the installation of the Telangana Talli (Mother) statue at the Secretariat on Wednesday at 1100 hours.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with other ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs, are expected to be present at the event, according to official sources.

The government has decided to place the statue near the main entrance of the Secretariat building.

The Chief Minister had previously announced that the statue would be inaugurated on December 9. Today’s ceremony marks the first step toward that goal.