Telangana News | CM’s Constituency Under Fire: Students Protest Over Substandard Food in Kosgi

Hyderabad: Students of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Nacharam, Kosgi, have raised serious concerns about the quality of food being served at their school, claiming that they are being fed rice infested with insects.

Despite filing multiple complaints with the authorities, students allege that no action has been taken to address the issue, leading them to stage a protest demanding immediate intervention.

Students Demand Action:

The protest began when students gathered outside the school premises, holding banners and chanting slogans, demanding that district officials take action to ensure safe and nutritious food. The students expressed their frustration and disappointment, emphasizing that their grievances have been ignored despite repeated complaints to the authorities.

“We have been eating substandard food for weeks now. It’s unacceptable, and no one seems to care,” said one of the protesting students. “We won’t end our protest until the Collector comes and assures us of a resolution.”

Call for Collector’s Intervention:

The students have made it clear that they will not back down from their protest until the District Collector personally visits the school and addresses their concerns. They demand an assurance that the food quality will be improved immediately and that measures will be put in place to prevent such issues in the future.

Reactions and Political Implications:

The incident has drawn significant attention, particularly because Kosgi falls under the Kodangal constituency, represented by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The issue has sparked political debate, with opposition parties criticizing the state government for neglecting the welfare of students in the region.

“This is not just a matter of food quality; it reflects the administration’s negligence towards the basic needs of students,” said a local opposition leader. “Immediate action must be taken to rectify this situation.”

Authorities Respond:

In response to the protests, local officials have stated that an investigation will be conducted to ascertain the validity of the claims. “We take these allegations seriously and will ensure that corrective measures are implemented promptly,” said a spokesperson for the district administration. “We are committed to providing safe and nutritious food to all students.”

Conclusion:

As the protest continues, the spotlight remains on the state’s response and the measures it will take to resolve the issue. The outcome of this situation will likely have significant implications for the administration and its handling of educational and welfare programs.