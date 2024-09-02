Telangana News | Congress welcomes Supreme Court observations on demolition of alleged illegal structures

Hyderabad: The Congress party has welcomed the recent observations made by the Supreme Court regarding the demolition of alleged illegal buildings.

The case, filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, was heard by the Court on Monday. During the hearing, the Court stated that even if a building is deemed illegal, it cannot be demolished without proper procedures.

The Supreme Court indicated that it would soon issue guidelines on the matter and instructed that no properties should be disturbed until then.

Congress spokesperson Shujath Ali urged authorities to immediately cease any unlawful actions related to demolitions, calling for an end to what he described as “gundaism.”