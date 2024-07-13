Telangana News | Constable Caught in Illicit Affair with Married Woman

Hyderabad: A constable in the Khammam Police Commissionerate, working in the Bomb Squad, has been caught red-handed in an illicit affair with a married woman, whom he had befriended under the pretense of calling her “sister” and “dear.”

The woman’s husband, suspicious of her activities, conducted a surveillance operation and caught them in the act.

AR Constable Rambabu, taking advantage of the woman’s visits to court, lured her into an inappropriate relationship.

The husband, having grown suspicious, kept an eye on his wife and eventually caught her with Constable Rambabu in a compromising situation. Videos of their previous private encounters were found on the wife’s phone.

When caught red-handed, Constable Rambabu attacked the husband and fled the scene. The distraught husband, who has been in love with his wife for 10 years and has two children with her, questioned how his wife could be trapped in such a manner during a legal case and reported the incident to higher authorities.