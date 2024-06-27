Telangana News | Cop held in graft case in Nagarkurnool

Hyderabad: A sub-inspector in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district was arrested for demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 against an official favour to not register a case against the complainant.

Sub-inspector (SI) M.Ravi of Veldanda police station demanded the bribe from a government hospital ambulance driver, G. Vikram.

The SI had seized explosive material from Vikram’s house. He demanded the bribe for not registering a case against complainant Vikram.

#ACB officials caught M. Ravi, SI of Police, SHO – Veldanda Police Station, Nagarkurnool District for demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs.50,000/- through G. Vikram, driver of 102 Ambulance to avoid register a case against a House owner for containing explosive material… pic.twitter.com/q3sKjBOLJi — ACB Telangana (@TelanganaACB) June 26, 2024

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the ambulance driver, after sufficient proof. The right hand finger of the SI, which came into contact with the tainted bribe amount, yielded a positive result in a chemical test, the Anti Corruption Bureau said in a release here on Thursday.

The accused SI performed his duty improperly and dishonestly, it added.

Both accused were arrested and produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases Court, Nampally, Hyderabad.