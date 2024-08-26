Telangana News | Dazzle Sports Wear to expand footprint in every state

Hyderabad: Telangana’s homegrown sports and leisurewear brand, Dazzle Sports Wear, on Monday announced the launch of its new premier segment of clothes called ‘Dazzle Prime’.

The newly launched range comprises Track pants, T-shirts, Shorts and Leisurewear and its price range varies from Rs 600 to 1500, said the company Managing Director P.Venkateshwar Rao, an international Telugu sports personality turned entrepreneur in a release here.

Dazzle Sports Wear is an 18-year-old pan-Indian brand, founded by Venkateshwar Rao, who represented India in Volleyball at international events

The new range is made from an eco-friendly fabric, which is recyclable. They are made out of a premium fabric, which is among the best in the world, he said.

Currently having 50 varieties of products, the company already has Mid and Crazy, a new segment of an economical range of clothes.

Now with this launch, we are getting into the premier range and comfort of this range will be on par with any global brands and their standards. However, the price will be more affordable than our foreign brands, Rao said.

It directly employs 1500 people of whom 1400 are female and indirect employment reaches about 22000 resources.

The brand now has a presence across 10 states—Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand .

Currently, the brand is number one in Telugu states.

It is now a 100-crore turnover company and aims to expand its footprint in every state in the country, he added.