Telangana News | DCA Seizes Illegally Manufactured ‘Fer-XT Tablets’ Masquerading as Nutraceuticals

Hyderabad: Telangana Drugs Control Administration seized ‘Fer-XT Tablets’ in Mulugu which were falsely manufactured and sold under the guise of ‘food products/nutraceuticals’. The drugs were falsely manufactured and sold under the guise of ‘food products/nutraceuticals’.

During the raids carried out on August 27 and 28, DCA officials detected drugs falsely manufactured and sold under the guise of ‘food products/nutraceuticals’.

The DCA officials of Warangal Zone have detected the product ‘Fer-XT Tablets’ (Ferrous Ascorbate and Folic Acid Tablets) circulating in the market. The product has been claimed to contain Ferrous Ascorbate 100 mg, Folic Acid 1.5 mg.

The tablets were found to be illegally manufactured at Alfansa Bio Pvt.Ltd, #5-5-35/23, 2nd floor, Murthy Building, Prasanth Nagar, Hyderabad-500072. and were being marketed by Phelix Health care, Plot no.265, DDA Market, Satyawati colony, Ashok Vihar Phase-3, Behind Laxmibai College, New Delhi as a food product/nutraceutical.

P. Pavani, Drugs Inspector, Bhupalpally carried out the raid and seized the drugs at a medical shop in Karimnagar. Samples were lifted for analysis during the raids. Manufacturing and selling ‘drugs’ without a valid ‘drug license’ are punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with imprisonment for up to five years.