Telangana News | DE Caught Red-Handed Accepting Rs 18,000 Bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught T Ram Mohan, Divisional Engineer (Technical) at Telangana State Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL), Saroornagar, while accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000.

The arrest took place on Thursday at 1410 hours when the accused officer, who works at the office of Superintendent Engineer (Operations), Saroornagar, was caught by the ACB’s Rangareddy Unit.

According to an ACB statement released on Friday, the officer had demanded and accepted the bribe from a complainant in exchange for processing and forwarding the complainant’s applications to his superior officer for the installation of a 63 KV Transformer, as well as for the shifting of 33 KV and 11 KV lines from the complainant’s venture to another location.

The bribe amount was recovered from the accused officer, and chemical tests confirmed the presence of the bribe on his hands.

The accused officer was being arrested and produced before the 1st Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Nampally, Hyderabad.