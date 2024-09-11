Telangana News | Delivery Boy Arrested for Attempted Assault on Homemaker

Hyderabad: A shocking incident took place in Nirmal district where a delivery boy allegedly attempted to assault a homemaker who was alone at home. The delivery boy, identified as Vighnesh (23), had come to deliver an order when he tried to take advantage of the situation and assault the woman.

However, the victim raised an alarm, alerting her neighbors. The delivery boy fled the scene before the neighbors could arrive. Acting on the complaint filed by the victim, local police quickly launched an investigation and managed to arrest Vighnesh.

The police are continuing their investigation into the matter. This incident has sparked concern about the safety of individuals, especially women, who are often alone at home when interacting with delivery personnel. The authorities have urged the public to remain cautious and report any suspicious activity immediately.