Telangana News | Farmers to Receive Loan Waiver Amount Within 10 Days, Assures Agriculture Minister

Hyderabad: Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao has assured farmers who did not receive the loan waiver despite having loans of less than one lakh rupees in the first installment that they will receive the amount within the next 10 days.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat on Saturday, the Minister reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to fulfilling its promise of a Rs. 2 lakh crop loan waiver for every eligible farmer.

“There are errors in Aadhaar cards for about 3 lakh farmers. After resolving these issues, the loan waiver amount will be credited to their accounts in the second installment,” the Minister explained.

He further informed that the State government has already transferred the loan waiver amount to the Reserve Bank, which will, in turn, deposit the money into the respective accounts of the farmers. “If there are any obstructions to the loan waiver, action will be taken against those responsible,” Tummala clarified.

This assurance comes as a relief to many farmers who were anxiously waiting for the promised loan waiver, reinforcing the government’s dedication to supporting the agricultural sector.