Telangana News | Golconda Fort Lit Up for Independence Day; CM Reddy to Hoist National Flag: Video

Hyderabad: The historic Golconda Fort in Hyderabad has been beautifully illuminated in preparation for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

The iconic monument, a legacy of the Qutb Shahi dynasty, has been adorned with vibrant lights, creating a stunning visual display that has quickly gone viral on social media.

Since Telangana became a state, the Independence Day ceremony has been held at Golconda Fort each year. This year, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will hoist the national flag at the fort during the main state-level celebration.

This will be the first time that Revanth Reddy, as the congress Chief minister, will preside over the Independence Day event at this historic site.

All arrangements for the ceremony have been completed. Previously, during the ten-year rule of the BRS party, then-Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao also hoisted the national flag at the same venue.