Telangana News | Govt to Construct 800 MW Power Plant in Ramagundam: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has announced that the State government will construct an 800-megawatt power plant in Ramagundam. This ambitious project will be jointly executed by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and GENCO.

Speaking at a program on Saturday, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasized the need for prompt cooperation from local representatives and officials to secure the necessary land and facilities for the project.

Bhatti Vikramarka assured that the faster the proposals are submitted, the sooner construction of the power plant can begin. The decision to establish the power plant was made following discussions with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, underscoring the government’s commitment to enhancing the region’s energy infrastructure.

The Deputy Chief Minister also reminded of a promise made during the People’s March padayatra, where he had pledged to build a power plant in Ramagundam under the Congress party’s “Indiramma Rajyam” initiative.

“I am proud to say that this promise is now being fulfilled,” Bhatti Vikramarka stated.

Reflecting on the legacy of the Ramagundam RTS-B plant, which served the state and nation for 50 years before being decommissioned due to technical reasons, Bhatti Vikramarka noted that the local people’s emotional connection to the plant was a significant factor in deciding to build a new power plant at the same location.

In addition to the power plant, Bhatti Vikramarka announced plans to construct Ambedkar Knowledge Centers in Assembly constituencies across Telangana. These centers will provide educational support to underprivileged students through free coaching for competitive exams conducted online by top lecturers. Classes will be held from 10 AM to 5 PM, with provisions for students to seek clarifications online, ensuring they have access to quality education and resources without needing to travel to Hyderabad.

The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted recent welfare measures for Singareni workers, including a one-crore rupee insurance scheme for Singareni workers and a 30-lakh insurance scheme for contract workers, a pioneering initiative in the country. Plans are also in place to modernize all canteens in Singareni to meet high hygiene standards.

Bhatti Vikramarka reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing the Patipaka reservoir irrigation project in the Ramagundam area, a promise made during the padayatra. Funds have already been allocated in the recent budget for this project, reflecting the government’s dedication to fulfilling its commitments to the people of Ramagundam.