Telangana News | Gurukul School Student’s Body Exhumed for Second Post-Mortem in Telangana’s Medak District

Medak (Telangana): In a recent development in Tekmal mandal, authorities exhumed the body of a 16-year-old student, Supriya, for a post-mortem examination.

Supriya, a resident of Tampalur village, had previously been reported to have committed suicide by hanging at her home on the 30th of last month.

Initially, her family believed that the student took her own life due to the pressure of her studies. However, after allegations surfaced from her uncle claiming that the student was harassed by a young man from the same village, police were prompted to investigate further.

Following these allegations, the authorities exhumed Supriya’s body to conduct a post-mortem to determine the cause of death amidst the new claims. The investigation is ongoing.