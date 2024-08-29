Telangana News | Harish Rao Accuses CM Revanth of Deception, Demands Investigation into Valmiki Scam

Hyderabad: BRS Former Minister Harish Rao launched a scathing attack on Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy, accusing him of engaging in deceptive politics and demanding an investigation into the Valmiki scam.

In his fiery remarks, Rao claimed that Revanth Reddy’s political rhetoric is nothing but “cheat chat,” rather than genuine dialogue.

Harish Rao criticized Revanth Reddy’s stance on the issue of loan waivers, stating, “The less Revanth Reddy speaks on loan waivers, the better.”

He accused Reddy of misleading the people of Telangana by promising a 100% loan waiver, only to backtrack later. “Revanth Reddy is a fraud when it comes to loan waivers. You promised a 100% loan waiver and deceived the people.

Even your ministers and MLAs admit that the loan waivers never happened,” Rao added, pointing out the inconsistency within the Congress party itself.

Taking a dig at Revanth Reddy’s past, Harish Rao reminded the public of the infamous cash-for-vote scandal. “Revanth Reddy was caught red-handed offering ₹50 lakh in a bribery case,” he said, questioning Reddy’s credibility as a leader.

Harish Rao also challenged the Congress party on the Valmiki scam, a controversy that has been brewing in the state. He questioned why Congress leaders, including Revanth Reddy, have remained silent on the issue.

“Why is the Congress not speaking up about the Valmiki scam? Who received the money from this scam? I am ready to join Revanth Reddy in demanding an ED investigation into the Valmiki scam. Is Revanth Reddy prepared for this?” Rao asked, daring the Congress party to take a stand.

Rao further questioned the Congress and BJP’s alleged collusion, accusing both parties of working together to avoid scrutiny on the Valmiki scam.

“The Congress and BJP have joined hands in Telangana. Why hasn’t the ED launched an investigation into the Valmiki scam? Why is Rahul Gandhi silent on this matter? Why are BJP leaders Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay not speaking out about it?” he asked, raising suspicions about a possible cover-up.

Harish Rao concluded by announcing that the BRS would formally approach the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to demand an investigation into the Valmiki scam.

He also took a swipe at Revanth Reddy’s silence on key issues affecting the state, including a peculiar question about whether Ponguleti’s house has a special underground drainage system.

Rao also criticized ministers for not attending the foundation stone ceremony for the Telangana Talli statue, questioning their commitment to the state’s cultural heritage.

These statements from Harish Rao highlight the ongoing political tensions in Telangana as the state gears up for elections, with accusations and counter-accusations flying between major political parties