Telangana News | Harish Rao Criticizes CM Revanth, Defends Supreme Court Verdict and BRS Policies

Hyderabad: In a fiery statement, former Minister and current MLA Harish Rao criticized Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy, accusing him of undermining the authority of the Supreme Court and engaging in questionable practices.

Harish Rao lashed out at Revanth Reddy, stating that it is a crime for someone of his stature to question and criticize the Supreme Court’s verdicts.

“With a twisted mindset, everything appears crooked. Did Revanth Reddy secure bail in the ‘Cash for Vote’ case only because of BJP’s influence?” Harish Rao asked rhetorically, defending the judiciary and questioning the implications of Reddy’s comments.

Harish Rao went on to highlight what he sees as a double standard in Revanth Reddy’s stance on legal matters. “The Supreme Court reprimanded Revanth Reddy, but when it comes to Kavitha’s bail, justice and dharma have prevailed,” he stated. He emphasized that the Supreme Court made significant observations on the functioning of agencies like the ED and CBI.

“When Sisodia gets bail, it’s a fight against the BJP, but when Kavitha gets bail, is it collusion with the BJP?” Rao questioned, challenging the consistency in Revanth Reddy’s accusations.

Addressing alleged land encroachments, Harish Rao accused Revanth Reddy of attempting to seize government land under the guise of conducting surveys.

“In Kandukur, surveys are being conducted to grab 385 acres of government land in survey number 9. In Tukkuguda, 25 acres of land in survey number 895 are being taken from poor farmers under benami names.

In Muccharla, lands are being bought in the names of PAs of influential people in the government,” Rao alleged, pointing to specific instances of what he claims are illegal land deals.

Harish Rao further criticized Revanth Reddy for failing to secure a strong position for Congress in his own constituency.

“In Revanth Reddy’s own constituency of Kodangal, Congress’ majority decreased in the MP elections. Revanth Reddy’s close proximity to D.K. Aruna helped her win, and he even worked with Modi to ensure BJP MPs won in Telangana,” Rao asserted, accusing Revanth Reddy of betraying his party’s interests.

The former minister also touched on the issue of loan waivers, questioning why Revanth Reddy remains in power if his government fails to address these critical issues.

“If we report on loan waivers, why is Revanth Reddy still in the CM’s seat? The people have entrusted the responsibility of fighting for them to the BRS party,” Harish Rao concluded, emphasizing the trust the public has placed in his party to deliver on their promises.

Harish Rao’s sharp criticism reflects the ongoing political tensions in Telangana as parties gear up for the upcoming elections, with both the BRS and Congress taking jabs at each other’s leadership and policies.