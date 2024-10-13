Telangana

Telangana News | Head Constable Commits Suicide with Service Gun at Collectorate

A tragic incident occurred at the Collectorate where Head Constable Gundeboyina Srinivas reportedly committed suicide using his service weapon.

Fouzia Farhana13 October 2024 - 18:51
Telangana News | Head Constable Commits Suicide with Service Gun at Collectorate
Telangana News | Head Constable Commits Suicide with Service Gun at Collectorate

Mahabubabad: A tragic incident occurred at the Collectorate where Head Constable Gundeboyina Srinivas reportedly committed suicide using his service weapon. The incident took place near the treasury strongroom within the Collectorate premises.

According to preliminary reports, Srinivas shot himself in the chest with an SLR gun. The reasons behind this unfortunate decision remain unclear, and investigations are underway to determine the circumstances leading to his suicide.

Authorities are gathering information and speaking to colleagues and witnesses to understand what may have prompted this heartbreaking event. The incident has left the local community and law enforcement officials in shock.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana13 October 2024 - 18:51

Related Articles

Breaking News: Clash in Warangal Congress Between Minister Konda Surekha and MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy

Breaking News: Clash in Warangal Congress Between Minister Konda Surekha and MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy

13 October 2024 - 17:49
Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Counters Union Minister Kishan Reddy: Calls for Responsible Political Language

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Counters Union Minister Kishan Reddy: Calls for Responsible Political Language

13 October 2024 - 17:36
Rain Expected in Telangana: Weather Department Forecasts Thunderstorms and Strong Winds

Rain Expected in Telangana: Weather Department Forecasts Thunderstorms and Strong Winds

13 October 2024 - 16:23
Father and two sons allegedly commit suicide in Telangana

Father and two sons allegedly commit suicide in Telangana

13 October 2024 - 16:02
Back to top button