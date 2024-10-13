Telangana News | Head Constable Commits Suicide with Service Gun at Collectorate

Mahabubabad: A tragic incident occurred at the Collectorate where Head Constable Gundeboyina Srinivas reportedly committed suicide using his service weapon. The incident took place near the treasury strongroom within the Collectorate premises.

According to preliminary reports, Srinivas shot himself in the chest with an SLR gun. The reasons behind this unfortunate decision remain unclear, and investigations are underway to determine the circumstances leading to his suicide.

Authorities are gathering information and speaking to colleagues and witnesses to understand what may have prompted this heartbreaking event. The incident has left the local community and law enforcement officials in shock.