Telangana News | High Court Urges Govt Action on Stray Dog Menace

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has expressed serious concern over the increasing incidents of street dog attacks on citizens, particularly children, within the GHMC limits.

The court rebuked the State government for its perceived inaction on the matter and directed immediate remedial measures to address the menace.

During the proceedings, the High Court highlighted the alarming statistic provided by the government, stating there are approximately 380,000 stray dogs in the GHMC limits alone. The government attributed the rise in dog straying to the accumulation of solid waste on the streets.

In response, the High Court instructed the government to take steps to eliminate solid waste and maintain cleanliness in public spaces to mitigate the issue. The court’s directive also included a call for the government to present comprehensive remedial measures in the upcoming hearing scheduled for next week.

The bench, led by the Chief Justice, underscored the gravity of the situation, emphasizing that incidents of fatal attacks by stray dogs cannot be ignored. It directed authorities to prioritize actions in areas where vulnerable populations reside, particularly in slums, rather than focusing solely on affluent neighborhoods like Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills.

The High Court stressed the need for a humane approach in addressing the stray dog issue and urged authorities to respond promptly with effective solutions. It emphasized that the matter should be treated with urgency, reflecting the serious consequences of continued inaction.

The next hearing on this critical issue has been adjourned to the following week.