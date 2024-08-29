Telangana News | High-Stakes Corruption: Assistant Registrar Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe

Hyderabad: In a significant development, an Assistant Registrar / Arbitrator working for the Cooperative Societies, identified as Bommala Srinivasaraju, was arrested in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district for allegedly accepting a bribe.

The arrest follows accusations that Srinivasaraju took ₹1 lakh in bribes to handle cases favorably involving a person, his family members, and a friend related to the Navabharat Cooperative Urban Bank Limited in Hyderabad.

The bribe was reportedly intended to influence the outcome of legal proceedings and to ensure favorable treatment in the cases filed against the individuals in question.

The arrest was made by officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) during a sting operation at the Deputy Registrar’s office, where Srinivasaraju was working.

The ACB’s action highlights ongoing efforts to combat corruption within government departments and underscores the commitment to maintaining integrity and transparency in handling official duties. The case is a reminder of the vigilance required to prevent corruption and ensure justice in public institutions.