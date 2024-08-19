Telangana News | Hostel Staff Deny Entry, Brother Climbs Father’s Shoulders to Tie Rakhi: Video

Hyderabad: In a touching incident at the Ramakrishnapur Social Welfare Gurukul School in Mancherial, a young boy named Jitendra was not allowed inside the school premises to get Rakhi tied by his sisters, Dasari Ashvika and Sahasra, who study there.

Undeterred by the staff’s refusal, Jitendra climbed onto his father’s shoulders and managed to reach his sisters’ hostel room window, where they lovingly tied the Rakhi.

The incident quickly garnered attention for its emotional significance, as it showcased the lengths to which siblings will go to honor their bond, even in the face of obstacles.

Despite the school’s restrictions, Jitendra’s determination to uphold the Raksha Bandhan tradition with his sisters became a symbol of love and resilience.

The story has touched many, serving as a reminder of the deep connections that festivals like Raksha Bandhan nurture within families.